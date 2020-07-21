New Documentary “LAPS” Follows Disneyland Regular Who Rode Radiator Springs Racers 10,000 Times

by | Jul 21, 2020 10:10 AM Pacific Time

“Do you have a favorite ride at Disneyland Resort? If so, do you know how many times you’ve been on it? One Southern California man can easily answer both of those questions…” Those are the opening lines to the new short documentary LAPS, which follows Disney California Adventure regular Jon Alan Hale as he attempts to amass over 10,000 rides on the popular Cars Land attraction Radiator Springs Racers.

In addition to being a funny and fascinating look at a very unique individual, LAPS also happens to be directed by Laughing Place reporter Mike Celestino, who took some time during the recent lockdown to finally edit together this movie after having shot the footage several years ago, spending a couple days in the park with Mr. Hale and sitting down with him for a video interview. The result is a 17-minute visit with a gentleman you won’t soon forget.

Watch “LAPS” (2020) – full short documentary:

What’s happening:

  • The new short documentary LAPS, directed by Laughing Place’s own Mike Celestino, follows Disneyland Resort regular Jon Alan Hale, who has made it his life’s goal to amass as many rides as possible on the Cars Land attraction Radiator Springs Racers.
  • Throughout the documentary, we learn more about Jon, why he does what he does, how he keeps track of his many “laps” on Radiator Springs Racers, and what the reactions have been from Disneyland Cast Members and guests.

What they’re saying:

  • Director Mike Celestino: “We shot LAPS several years ago and thanks to a combination of laziness and business I never got around to editing it together. I’m so happy to have finally finished the movie thanks to having more time at home due to the lockdown, so at least something good came out of it.”

For more information on Jon Alan Hale, be sure to visit his official blog at Racers10000.com.

 
 
