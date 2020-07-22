Disney Canceling Aulani Resort Bookings for Stays in August

Disney’s Aulani Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii, will be canceling reservations booked in August with no reopening date announced yet.
What’s Happening:
- Guests with reservations at Disney’s Aulani Resort are being contacted about their bookings being canceled.
- Disney’s Aulani Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii has not yet announced a reopening date.
- In June, Disney began offering a 35% off deal on stays booked between August and December with the exclusion of the weeks of Thanksgiving and Christmas/New Years. This deal is still being offered from September through December when booked before October 24th.
- Guests with reservations will be contacted by a Disney representative or their travel agent depending on how they booked their stay.
- Disney will be giving Guests the option to reschedule their stay or cancel their trip with any penalty fees waived.
- Reservations are also available for bookings for travel dates in 2021.