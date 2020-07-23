With [email protected] in full swing today, Marvel shared a panel focused on their new series coming to Disney+, Marvel’s 616. Here’s a look at what we learned from that panel.

The panel featured directors Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman.

Interestingly, Jacobs admitted that she had no experience with comics prior to working on this new series. She explained how her passion for learning about the women who worked in comics led to a love of the comics themselves.

Sterman discussed the difference in how they created the episodes from the different directors, explaining that they had to introduce Jacobs to Marvel while with Scheer, who is a Marvel Comics writer, they had to lay out how they could tell a story he wanted to tell.

The panel shared a couple of sneak peeks from the two episodes

Amos also quickly discussed what they’re excited to see in the other six episodes of the series, explaining that there are so many different ways to connect with Marvel and this show will provide several.

Sterman went a little further, explaining that each episode of this series is so different, with some leaving you in tears while others will have you laughing throughout.

You can watch the complete Marvel’s 616 panel here:

About Marvel’s 616:

Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe.

Creative Team:

Marvel’s 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club.

is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. Executive produced by: Joe Quesada Shane Rahmani Stephen Wacker John Cerilli Harry Go Sarah Amos Jason Sterman (Supper Club) Brian McGinn (Supper Club) David Gelb (Supper Club)

