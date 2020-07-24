Baby Yoda Hot Wheels Car Coming in 2021 from Mattel

Baby Yoda (aka The Child) is becoming a Hot Wheels Character Car from Mattel, launching in February 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Mattel announced during [email protected] that a Hot Wheels Character Car inspired by the most popular character from The Mandalorian is in the works.
- The Child, more affectionately known as Baby Yoda, is expected to hit shelves in February 2021.
- The Hot Wheels Character Car series has been a popular collectible since the line launched in 2010.
- Concept art shows The Child’s head peeking out of his pram on wheels
- Fans who want to learn more about how this toy was designed can visit StarWars.com for an exclusive interview with Hot Wheels designer Charlie Angulo and Lucasfilm’s senior manager of product development Chris Dern.
- Mattel also had some Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar Comic-Con exclusives, which are now sold out.
- The Mandalorian is streaming exclusively on Disney+.