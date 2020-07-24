Disneyland Cancels Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween Time Event for 2020

The OC Register is reporting that Disneyland has canceled their Halloween Time seasonal event Oogie Boogie Bash for 2020.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort’s seasonal hard-ticket event, Oogie Boogie Bash, has been canceled for 2020.
- Reopening plans for the original Disney theme park have been put on hold following a spike in cases in the state of California.
- The Halloween Time event replaced Mickey’s Halloween Party in 2019 when the event was moved to Disney California Adventure Park.
- The event included an exclusive World of Color show called Villainous, the Frightfully Fun Parade, character encounters, trick-or-treating in the park, and a DesenDance party.
- Earlier this year, Walt Disney World announced that they would not be hosting their annual Halloween event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.
- Today, Universal Orlando and Hollywood canceled their Halloween Horror Nights events for this fall.