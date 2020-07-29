Kerry Washington Signs 3-Year Development Deal with ABC Studios

Deadline is reporting that Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street Productions has signed a three-year development deal with ABC Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Kerry Washington’s Simpson Street Productions has signed a three-year TV development deal with Disney’s ABC Studios where she will create projects for broadcast, cable, and streaming.
- The news comes on the heels of Kerry Washington’s Emmy nominations for Little Fires Everywhere, an ABC Signature production made in conjunction with Simpson Street Productions for Hulu.
- Pilar Savone will continue as Simpson Street’s executive vice president of production and development.
- Simpson Street is currently developing Lillian Li’s novel Number One Chinese Restaurant with Li and writer/director Jessica Yu attached.
What They’re Saying:
- Kerry Washington: “Since its inception, Simpson Street has focused on using art and entertainment to amplify the human experience and weave narratives that honor our unique differences while connecting us through our shared humanity. I’m so proud of the foundation we’ve laid, and I am excited to extend our partnership with Jonnie Davis and the extraordinary team at ABC Studios who have shared in our vision from the very beginning.”
- Jonnie Davis, President, ABC Studios: “Kerry has so much in common with her iconic character, Olivia Pope—she’s brilliant, talented and makes everything better. From Scandal to Little Fires Everywhere, we’re consistently impressed by her incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera. She’s built a powerhouse team at Simpson Street, headed by the remarkable Pilar Savone. We’re proud and grateful they have made ABC Studios their creative home.”