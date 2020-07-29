SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment Delays Roller Coaster Construction Until 2021

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment announced today through a quarterly earnings report that all roller coasters under construction with a 2020 opening date have been delayed until 2021.
What’s Happening:
- The Orange County Register has shared that SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment has postponed construction projects for rides scheduled to open in 2020 to help manage costs.
- The company had four roller coasters scheduled to open this summer in San Diego, Florida, and Virginia.
- This decision affects the opening of the following projects:
- Emperor at SeaWorld San Diego
- Ice Breaker at SeaWorld Orlando
- Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens Tampa
- Pantheon at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
- SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa have already reopened while SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg remain closed.
- Guests can look forward to experiencing these new roller coasters when work is completed in 2021.