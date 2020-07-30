Marvel’s “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” Wins GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Comic Book”

Today marked the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards and Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra series took home the award for “Outstanding Comic Book.”

While Marvel recently launched a new Star Wars: Doctor Aphra series

The series was a collaborative effort from Kieron Gillen, Kev Walker, Antonio Fabela, VC's Joe Caramagna, Kamome Shirahama, Salvador Larroca, and Edgar Delgado.

Simon Spurrier later joined the writing team with issue #14.

It was Spurrier who accepted the award on behalf of his team as GLAAD shared on their Twitter account:

The #GLAADawards for Outstanding Comic Book goes to… Star Wars: Doctor Aphra pic.twitter.com/HQuX7vyA6Z — GLAAD (@glaad) July 30, 2020