Marvel’s “Star Wars: Doctor Aphra” Wins GLAAD Media Award for “Outstanding Comic Book”

Today marked the 31st annual GLAAD Media Awards and Marvel’s Star Wars: Doctor Aphra series took home the award for “Outstanding Comic Book.”
- While Marvel recently launched a new Star Wars: Doctor Aphra series, it is actually the 2016 series that earned the award.
- The series was a collaborative effort from Kieron Gillen, Kev Walker, Antonio Fabela, VC's Joe Caramagna, Kamome Shirahama, Salvador Larroca, and Edgar Delgado.
- Simon Spurrier later joined the writing team with issue #14.
- It was Spurrier who accepted the award on behalf of his team as GLAAD shared on their Twitter account:
The #GLAADawards for Outstanding Comic Book goes to… Star Wars: Doctor Aphra pic.twitter.com/HQuX7vyA6Z
— GLAAD (@glaad) July 30, 2020
- Star Wars: Doctor Aphra (2016) ended its run after 40 issues. You can check out our review of the first issue here.
- The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.