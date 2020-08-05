Freeform Cancels “Siren” After Three Seasons

Freeform has canceled Siren after disappointing ratings during the show’s third season.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Freeform has chosen not to renew Siren for a fourth season.
- The third season aired in April and May where ratings continued a steady decline since the series 2018 debut.
- Despite the ratings drop, the cancellation is confusing to many as Siren was still one of Freeform’s most watched shows.
- While the season finale (now series finale) wrapped up the main character’s story arc, it left the fate of some characters in question and fans will surely be upset by the lack of resolution.
- Earlier this year, Freeform renewed grown-ish, Good Trouble, and Everything’s Gonna Be Okay while canceling Party of Five after one season.