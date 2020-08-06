New #DisneyCastLife Episode Features Imagineer Zach Riddley Touring EPCOT’s France Pavilion

The Disney Parks Ambassadors have released a new episode of Disney Cast Life, and in this episode we’re joined by Walt Disney World Site Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, Zach Riddley, for a special look at Disney cast member magic.
What’s Happening:
- In the newest episode of Disney Cast Life, presented by the Disney Parks Ambassadors, we are shown how Disney fans and cast members with the special Mickey and Friends Stay True social media challenge. Fans and cast members were asked to submit photos of themselves with loved ones to celebrate International Friendship Day.
- Jumping off of this challenge, we then bounce to Marilyn, a Walt Disney World Resort ambassador who shares two photos of a couple proposing to each other that turned out to be Cast Members from Magic Kingdom. We then learn the story of Caiden and Nicole and how they decided that when the time was right, they would each propose to each other.
- We then head over to Marilyn’s Ambassador Colleague, Stephen, who is joined by Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Executive, Zach Riddley, and takes us on a brief tour of one his favorite locations personally and professionally, EPCOT’s France Pavilion. Riddley tells us that he is a student of architecture, starting his career at Walt Disney Imagineering as an architect 16 years ago working on Disney California Adventure expansions. He says that the France pavilion is his favorite not only because of the architecture and the replicas of iconic structures, but all the great little details that can be found there.
- He also adds that it’s not just the buildings and the settings that are built, but the cast members that bring the parks to life with the energy and all that they give.