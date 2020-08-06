New #DisneyCastLife Episode Features Imagineer Zach Riddley Touring EPCOT’s France Pavilion

The Disney Parks Ambassadors have released a new episode of Disney Cast Life, and in this episode we’re joined by Walt Disney World Site Portfolio Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, Zach Riddley, for a special look at Disney cast member magic.

What’s Happening:

In the newest episode of Disney Cast Life, presented by the Disney Parks Ambassadors, we are shown how Disney fans and cast members with the special Mickey and Friends Stay True

Jumping off of this challenge, we then bounce to Marilyn, a Walt Disney World Resort Magic Kingdom

We then head over to Marilyn's Ambassador Colleague, Stephen, who is joined by Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Executive, Zach Riddley, and takes us on a brief tour of one his favorite locations personally and professionally, EPCOT's France Pavilion.

He also adds that it’s not just the buildings and the settings that are built, but the cast members that bring the parks to life with the energy and all that they give.