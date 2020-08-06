Sigourney Weaver to Narrate Upcoming National Geographic Event, “Secrets of the Whales”

National Geographic has tapped a familiar voice, Sigourney Weaver to narrate their upcoming global television event that debuts on Earth Day next year, Secrets Of The Whales.

National Geographic Alien, Avatar, Gorillas in the Mist ) will narrate its global television event, Secrets Of The Whales , which chronicles the whale way of life and their challenges and triumphs in an ever-changing ocean. Additionally, the network announced that renowned filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer-at-Large James Cameron will serve as executive producer. Secrets Of The Whales will premiere globally on Earth Day 2021 in 172 countries and 43 languages.

In Secrets Of The Whales, Weaver guides viewers on a journey to the heart of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species. With the help of new science and technology, viewers witness whales making lifelong friendships, teaching clan heritage and traditions to their young and grieving deeply for the loss of loved ones.

One of the world's top ocean photographers, Skerry has spent more than 10,000 hours underwater, documenting uncharted territory and elucidating environmental issues, often leading to policy change. Skerry's work expands upon National Geographic's legacy of exploration and dedication to conservation and protecting the animal species that inhabit our planet as they grapple with an ecosystem under threat.

