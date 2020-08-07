Crazy 8s! ESPN 8: The Ocho Returns on August 8 with Classic and New Sports Programming

ESPN is surprising fans with a special presentation of ESPN 8: The Ocho this Saturday, August 8th. For more than nine hours, the ESPN2 network will become ESPN 8 and will feature a lineup of rare sports like Foosball, Grocery Bagging and much more.
What’s Happening:
- Weekend plans just got exciting as ESPN has announced ESPN 8: The Ocho is returning to take over the ESPN2 network. Fans can also catch all of the excitement on the ESPN App.
- Fittingly, ESPN 8: The Ocho will premiere on Saturday, August 8 (8/8) with a
eight-nine-and-a-half-hour block of unconventional sports programming.
- In addition to fan favorite games, several new championships will make their ESPN 8 debut:
- World Deadlift Attempt – Hafthor Deadlift: Relive Bjornsson’s —2018 World’s Strongest Man champion, three-time Arnold Strongman Classic and “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones—successful deadlift of 1,104 pounds
- 2019 Grit ‘N Wit National College Championship: Where brain meets brawn. On-demand courses that combine obstacles and puzzles to test both grit and wit.
- Ohio Grocery Baggers Bowl 2020: 30 contestants face off to win the coveted Ceramic Bag award, $1000 and a trip to San Diego to compete for the National Bagging Championship at NGA’s National Convention
- 2019 ITSF Foosball World Cup: The 2019 event hosted by the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) in Murica, Spain
- FOOSBALLERS: An award-winning documentary that takes a deep dive into the underground world of professional table soccer, following six of the top players as they prepare for the Tornado World Championships
ESPN 8: The Ocho Schedule
Date
Time (ET)
Seldom Seen Sport
Network
Sat, Aug 8
2pm
E60: ESPN 8 Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping & Japanese Monster Wrestling
ESPN 8
3pm
World Deadlift Attempt: Hafthor Deadlift
ESPN 8
4pm
2019 Grit ‘N Wit National College Championship
ESPN 8
5pm
Ohio Grocery Baggers Bowl 2020
ESPN 8
5:30pm
2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League
ESPN 8
6pm
2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs
ESPN 8
6:30pm
2019 Death Diving World Championship
ESPN 8
7:30pm
Slippery Stairs
ESPN 8
8pm
Slippery Stairs: College Tour
ESPN 8
8:30pm
2019 ITSF Foosball World Cup
ESPN 8
9:30pm
FOOSBALLERS
ESPN 8
More ESPN 8: The Ocho:
- This weekend, Fortnite fans can take a break from gaming and come over to Party Royale for a special presentation of The Ocho. This marks the first time since it’s 2017 inception that ESPN 8: The Ocho will be offered in Fortnite.
- The fun starts on Saturday, August 8 at 9am ET.