Crazy 8s! ESPN 8: The Ocho Returns on August 8 with Classic and New Sports Programming

ESPN is surprising fans with a special presentation of ESPN 8: The Ocho this Saturday, August 8th. For more than nine hours, the ESPN2 network will become ESPN 8 and will feature a lineup of rare sports like Foosball, Grocery Bagging and much more.

What’s Happening:

Weekend plans just got exciting as ESPN has announced ESPN 8: The Ocho is returning to take over the ESPN2 network. Fans can also catch all of the excitement on the ESPN App.

Fittingly, ESPN 8: The Ocho will premiere on Saturday, August 8 (8/8) with a eight- nine-and-a-half-hour block of unconventional sports programming.

nine-and-a-half-hour block of unconventional sports programming. In addition to fan favorite games, several new championships will make their ESPN 8 debut: World Deadlift Attempt – Hafthor Deadlift : Relive Bjornsson’s —2018 World’s Strongest Man champion, three-time Arnold Strongman Classic and “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones —successful deadlift of 1,104 pounds 2019 Grit ‘N Wit National College Championship : Where brain meets brawn. On-demand courses that combine obstacles and puzzles to test both grit and wit. Ohio Grocery Baggers Bowl 2020 : 30 contestants face off to win the coveted Ceramic Bag award, $1000 and a trip to San Diego to compete for the National Bagging Championship at NGA’s National Convention 2019 ITSF Foosball World Cup : The 2019 event hosted by the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) in Murica, Spain FOOSBALLERS: An award-winning documentary that takes a deep dive into the underground world of professional table soccer, following six of the top players as they prepare for the Tornado World Championships



ESPN 8: The Ocho Schedule

Date Time (ET) Seldom Seen Sport Network Sat, Aug 8 2pm E60: ESPN 8 Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping & Japanese Monster Wrestling ESPN 8 3pm World Deadlift Attempt: Hafthor Deadlift ESPN 8 4pm 2019 Grit ‘N Wit National College Championship ESPN 8 5pm Ohio Grocery Baggers Bowl 2020 ESPN 8 5:30pm 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League ESPN 8 6pm 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs ESPN 8 6:30pm 2019 Death Diving World Championship ESPN 8 7:30pm Slippery Stairs ESPN 8 8pm Slippery Stairs: College Tour ESPN 8 8:30pm 2019 ITSF Foosball World Cup ESPN 8 9:30pm FOOSBALLERS ESPN 8

