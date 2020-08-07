Crazy 8s! ESPN 8: The Ocho Returns on August 8 with Classic and New Sports Programming

by | Aug 7, 2020 8:53 AM Pacific Time

ESPN is surprising fans with a special presentation of ESPN 8: The Ocho this Saturday, August 8th. For more than nine hours, the ESPN2 network will become ESPN 8 and will feature a lineup of rare sports like Foosball, Grocery Bagging and much more.

What’s Happening:

  • Weekend plans just got exciting as ESPN has announced ESPN 8: The Ocho is returning to take over the ESPN2 network. Fans can also catch all of the excitement on the ESPN App.
  • Fittingly, ESPN 8: The Ocho will premiere on Saturday, August 8 (8/8) with a eight- nine-and-a-half-hour block of unconventional sports programming.
  • In addition to fan favorite games, several new championships will make their ESPN 8 debut:
    • World Deadlift Attempt – Hafthor Deadlift: Relive Bjornsson’s —2018 World’s Strongest Man champion, three-time Arnold Strongman Classic and “The Mountain” from Game of Thrones—successful deadlift of 1,104 pounds
    • 2019 Grit ‘N Wit National College Championship: Where brain meets brawn. On-demand courses that combine obstacles and puzzles to test both grit and wit.
    • Ohio Grocery Baggers Bowl 2020: 30 contestants face off to win the coveted Ceramic Bag award, $1000 and a trip to San Diego to compete for the National Bagging Championship at NGA’s National Convention
    • 2019 ITSF Foosball World Cup: The 2019 event hosted by the International Table Soccer Federation (ITSF) in Murica, Spain
    • FOOSBALLERS: An award-winning documentary that takes a deep dive into the underground world of professional table soccer, following six of the top players as they prepare for the Tornado World Championships

ESPN 8: The Ocho Schedule

Date

Time (ET)

Seldom Seen Sport

Network

Sat, Aug 8

2pm

E60: ESPN 8 Cheese Rolling, Frog Jumping & Japanese Monster Wrestling

ESPN 8

 

3pm

World Deadlift Attempt: Hafthor Deadlift

ESPN 8

 

4pm

2019 Grit ‘N Wit National College Championship

ESPN 8

 

5pm

Ohio Grocery Baggers Bowl 2020

ESPN 8

 

5:30pm

2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League

ESPN 8

 

6pm

2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs

ESPN 8

 

6:30pm

2019 Death Diving World Championship

ESPN 8

 

7:30pm

Slippery Stairs

ESPN 8

 

8pm

Slippery Stairs: College Tour

ESPN 8

 

8:30pm

2019 ITSF Foosball World Cup

ESPN 8

 

9:30pm

FOOSBALLERS

ESPN 8

More ESPN 8: The Ocho:

  • This weekend, Fortnite fans can take a break from gaming and come over to Party Royale for a special presentation of The Ocho. This marks the first time since it’s 2017 inception that ESPN 8: The Ocho will be offered in Fortnite.
  • The fun starts on Saturday, August 8 at 9am ET.
 
 
