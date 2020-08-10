D23 Hosting Disneyland 65th Anniversary Panel Discussion with Imagineers for Gold and Gold Family Members

by | Aug 10, 2020 12:19 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

D23 Gold and Gold Family members have a unique opportunity to help celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Happiest Place on Earth, Disneyland Park, with exclusive access to a panel discussion featuring favorite Imagineers.

What’s Happening:

  • D23 Gold Members can join for the happiest panel discussion on Earth, celebrating the 65th anniversary of Disneyland Park., featuring Walt Disney Imagineering leaders Jeanette Lomboy, Kim Irvine, and Scott Trowbridge; Disney Legend Tony Baxter; and moderated by Leslie Iwerks, director and executive producer of The Imagineering Story on Disney+.
  • These dedicated Imagineers will share personal stories and fun memories about their experiences working on Disneyland projects through the decades.
  • D23 is bringing this special viewing, originally recorded on July 17 for Imagineers and cast members, exclusively to D23 Gold and Gold Family Members.
  • Members will have to register on D23.com, where they will be given a special access code to watch this special panel anytime throughout the weekend, beginning Friday, August 21, at 7 a.m. through Sunday, August 23, at 11:59 p.m.
  • D23 Gold and Gold Family Members are able to request one complimentary access code per membership to view the panel.
  • Upon registration, members will be sent a confirmation email with online viewing instructions, including your personal link and access code.
  • D23 Gold and Gold Family Members may reserve one (1) access code per membership; it is only available for one-time use.
  • All D23 Events are subject to change without notice.
  • D23 suggests viewers use one of the recommended browsers below to view the live stream and we encourage you to cast to your TV or computer.
  • Recommended Browsers:
    • Desktop
      • Recommended
        • Chrome v81 and higher
        • Firefox v76 and higher
      • Also Supported
        • Safari v8 and higher for Mac
        • Edge v12 and higher for Windows
        • Chrome v31-v80 for all
    • Mobile
      • Recommended
      • Chrome 81 or higher for Android
      • Safari 13 and higher for iOS

 
 
