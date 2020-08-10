Disney Taps Director Garth Davis for New “Tron” Film Starring Jared Leto

Another Tron film may just be in our futures. According to reports, Garth Davis’ has been tapped by Disney to head to The Grid and serve as director for the next installment in the franchise.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Deadline Tron film and the studio has found their director.

film and the studio has found their director. Garth Davis has been hired to helm the next installment which will star Jared Leto.

Davis is best known for directing the critically acclaimed 2016 film Lion which received six Oscar nominations.

which received six Oscar nominations. Deadline says the Tron installment would be Davis’ first big budget film. While his experience is with smaller independent films, he reportedly pursued the project eventually landing the job.

installment would be Davis’ first big budget film. While his experience is with smaller independent films, he reportedly pursued the project eventually landing the job. The current draft of the script was penned by Jesse Wigutow.

In addition to starring in the film, Jared Leto is attached to produce alongside Justin Springer and Emma Ludbrook.

Disney had originally talked about doing a sequel after the 2010 move Tron: Legacy , but plans had been pushed back as the studio decided on the direction for the story.

, but plans had been pushed back as the studio decided on the direction for the story. Legacy starred Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde and saw Jeff Bridges reprising his from the 1982 original.

starred Garret Hedlund and Olivia Wilde and saw Jeff Bridges reprising his from the 1982 original. Jared Leto has reportedly been attached to the new Tron project

Deadline says Davis’ involvement is a good sign that the project will move forward, however the movie is still in development and has not yet been greenlit.

Experience the Inspiration:

Discover for yourself what fans love about the Tron franchise. Both Tron and Tron: Legacy

franchise. Both and Fans can also check out the separate children’s animated series Tron: Uprising that features a young programmer, Beck, who becomes the leader of a revolution inside The Grid.