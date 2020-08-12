Marvel Comics Shares Trailer for THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1

Next month fans can rediscover the world of an iconic hero as Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions team up to tell the origin story of Ultraman. Today, Marvel shared a trailer for the upcoming release giving fans just a taste of the excitement that awaits.

What’s Happening:

Ultraman’s incredible legacy expands as Marvel Comics and Tsuburaya Productions team up for THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1, a comic series reimagining the fabled beginnings of this iconic hero.

The series is crafted by an all-star cast of talent including: Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) Mat Groom (Self/Made) Francesco Manna (Avengers, Fantastic Four) Michael Cho (Captain America) Gurihiru (The Unstoppable Wasp)

THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN

Marvel has released an all new trailer for the thrilling comic series which debuts in September

What They’re Saying:

Kyle Higgins and Mat Groom: “Ultraman, and his Ultra Brothers, has been inspiring and exciting people around the world for over half a century. We’re honored to have an opportunity to add a unique thread to the grand Ultraman tapestry- drawing on all that has come before, to create something unlike anything that has come before. Familiar faces, taking on brand-new roles. Familiar ideas, but given brand-new spins. We’re doing our best to ensure fans of Ultraman get to see the elements they know and love – but also to ensure those same fans will never be able to guess what comes next, at every step.”

Discover the Story:

Pick up THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #1 at your favorite local comic book shop or digitally this September! For more information, visit marvel.com