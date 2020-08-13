The gang's back together and ready for more adventures! Disney XD’s Big Hero 6 The Series returns for season three on Monday, September 21.
What’s Happening:
- Season three of Big Hero 6 The Series will debut on Monday, September 21 (7:30 pm EDT/PDT), on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.
- Each episode of the new season will feature two 11-minute stories and follow the Big Hero 6 team as they face off against Noodle Burger Boy and his team of evil mascot robots in order to protect San Fransokyo.
- Season three guest voices include:
- K-pop stars Nichkhun Horvejkul (2PM) as twins Dae and Hyun-Ki, one-half of boy band 4 2 Sing
- Jae Park (DAY6) as twins Kwang-Sun and Ye Joon, the other half of boy band 4 2 Sing
- Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) as Cobra, a charming and crafty villain
- Nichole Bloom (Superstore) as Olivia, a passionate comic book fan
About the Series:
- Based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ feature film, Big Hero 6 The Series continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures protecting their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains.
- In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.
Voice Cast:
- Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass
- Ryan Potter as Hiro
- Scott Adsit as Baymax
- Jamie Chung as Go Go
- Khary Payton as Wasabi
- Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon
- Brooks Wheelan as Fred
Returning Guests Stars:
- Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville
- Jane Lynch as Supersonic Sue
- Horatio Sanz as El Fuego
- Andy Richter as Globby
- Alan Tudyk as Krei
- Haley Tju as Karmi
- David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff
More Big Hero 6:
- Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of Big Hero 6 The Series on Disney+.
- In addition to full episodes, there are also 6 shorts featuring the gang teaching Baymax how to do every day things.
- When he’s not saving the world, Baymax can be found having other interesting adventures—in his dreams! Short form series “Baymax Dreams” has just launched its second season on YouTube. The series utilizes new animation technologies and rendering to give viewers a more lifelike experience.