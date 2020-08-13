Season 3 of “Big Hero 6 The Series” Launches on Disney XD September 21

by | Aug 13, 2020 2:47 PM Pacific Time

The gang's back together and ready for more adventures! Disney XD’s Big Hero 6 The Series returns for season three on Monday, September 21.

FRED, BAYMAX, HIRO, GO GO, WASABI, HONEY LEMON

What’s Happening:

  • Season three of Big Hero 6 The Series will debut on Monday, September 21 (7:30 pm EDT/PDT), on Disney XD and DisneyNOW.
  • Each episode of the new season will feature two 11-minute stories and follow the Big Hero 6 team as they face off against Noodle Burger Boy and his team of evil mascot robots in order to protect San Fransokyo.
  • Season three guest voices include:
    • K-pop stars Nichkhun Horvejkul (2PM) as twins Dae and Hyun-Ki, one-half of boy band 4 2 Sing
    • Jae Park (DAY6) as twins Kwang-Sun and Ye Joon, the other half of boy band 4 2 Sing
    • Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) as Cobra, a charming and crafty villain
    • Nichole Bloom (Superstore) as Olivia, a passionate comic book fan

About the Series:

  • Based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ feature film, Big Hero 6 The Series continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures protecting their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains.
  • In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

AUNT CASS, HIRO, BAYMAX

Voice Cast:

  • Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass
  • Ryan Potter as Hiro
  • Scott Adsit as Baymax
  • Jamie Chung as Go Go
  • Khary Payton as Wasabi
  • Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon
  • Brooks Wheelan as Fred

Returning Guests Stars:

  • Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville
  • Jane Lynch as Supersonic Sue
  • Horatio Sanz as El Fuego
  • Andy Richter as Globby
  • Alan Tudyk as Krei
  • Haley Tju as Karmi
  • David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff

More Big Hero 6:

  • Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of Big Hero 6 The Series on Disney+.
  • In addition to full episodes, there are also 6 shorts featuring the gang teaching Baymax how to do every day things.

 
 
