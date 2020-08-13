Season 3 of “Big Hero 6 The Series” Launches on Disney XD September 21

The gang's back together and ready for more adventures! Disney XD’s Big Hero 6 The Series returns for season three on Monday, September 21.

What’s Happening:

Season three of Big Hero 6 The Series will debut on Monday, September 21 (7:30 pm EDT/PDT), on Disney XD and DisneyNOW

Each episode of the new season will feature two 11-minute stories and follow the Big Hero 6 team as they face off against Noodle Burger Boy and his team of evil mascot robots in order to protect San Fransokyo.

Season three guest voices include: K-pop stars Nichkhun Horvejkul ( 2PM ) as twins Dae and Hyun-Ki, one-half of boy band 4 2 Sing Jae Park ( DAY6 ) as twins Kwang-Sun and Ye Joon, the other half of boy band 4 2 Sing Kirby Howell-Baptiste ( Killing Eve ) as Cobra, a charming and crafty villain Nichole Bloom ( Superstore ) as Olivia, a passionate comic book fan



About the Series:

Based on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ feature film Big Hero 6 The Series continues the adventures and friendship of 14-year-old tech genius Hiro, his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax and their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred as they form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6 and embark on high-tech adventures protecting their city from an array of scientifically enhanced villains.

In his normal day-to-day life, Hiro faces daunting academic challenges and social trials as the new prodigy at San Fransokyo Institute of Technology.

Voice Cast:

Maya Rudolph as Aunt Cass

Ryan Potter as Hiro

Scott Adsit as Baymax

Jamie Chung as Go Go

Khary Payton as Wasabi

Genesis Rodriguez as Honey Lemon

Brooks Wheelan as Fred

Returning Guests Stars:

Jenifer Lewis as Professor Granville

Jane Lynch as Supersonic Sue

Horatio Sanz as El Fuego

Andy Richter as Globby

Alan Tudyk as Krei

Haley Tju as Karmi

David Shaughnessy as Heathcliff

More Big Hero 6:

Fans can catch up on the first two seasons of Big Hero 6 The Series on Disney+.

on Disney+. In addition to full episodes, there are also 6 shorts