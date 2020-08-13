Take a Virtual Ride Through “Mystic Manor” in New Video from Disney Parks

In the latest video from the #DisneyMagicMoments “Ride and Learn” series of videos, we are taken to the home of Lord Henry Mystic for a rousing ride with a curious monkey named Albert through Mystic Manor.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks have posted another video in their “Ride and Learn” series, this time featuring one of the latest and greatest creations from Walt Disney Imagineering, located in Hong Kong Disneyland Mystic Manor.

In the attraction, as well as this video, you can step inside the halls where every nook and cranny contains a unique artifact. However, watch out for Albert whose curious nature can lead to some mystical occurrences.

The attraction opened at the park in 2013 and utilizes trackless ride vehicles to take guests into the corridors of and rooms of the manor. The attraction serves as the park’s version of Haunted Mansion or Phantom Manor, but due to cultural differences had to be completely reinvented for Hong Kong, telling the story of a mystical music box.

As you watch the video, you’ll definitely notice some obvious homages and similarities to the Haunted Mansions and Phantom Manor around the world.

With a music box as its central theme, music obviously plays a role and Oingo Boingo band member and frequent Tim Burton collaborator, Disney Legend Danny Elfman composed all the music for the attraction.

Mystic Manor has become one of the signature attractions of Hong Kong Disneyland which is currently closed until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.

The park originally reopened after an initial closure on June 18th, but as COVID-19 cases rose, Hong Kong officials called for a closure of venues including Hong Kong Disneyland, and the park re-closed on July 15th.