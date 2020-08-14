Topps to Present DigiCon 2020 Virtual Convention August 27-30

Convention season isn’t over yet! Topps is bringing DigiCon 2020 to fans later this month. The four day virtual event will feature panels, watch parties, Q&A sessions and more.

What’s Happening:

This August, The Topps Company Topps Digital Apps

Taking place from Thursday, August 27 – Sunday, August 30, DigiCon 2020 will feature Topps’ suite of digital collectible apps with hours of live and pre-recorded content.

Fans can join the fun with at-home participation through: Partnered panels Watch Parties Special announcements Fan Q&A sessions Exclusive digital collectibles

The four-day weekend event will include activations from: MARVEL Collect! by Topps Disney Collect! by Topps Topps KICK Football Card Trader Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps Topps MLB BUNT Topps WWE SLAM: Card Trader Topps NHL SKATE The Walking Dead: Card Trader Topps Garbage Pail Kids NFT’s

Catch all the action Topps Digital’s new DigiCast Twitch channel

For more information on DigiCon 2020 and Topps Digital, visit the Topps App's website

DigiCon 2020 Schedule of Events

Topps’ DigiCon 2020 will kick off on Thursday, August 27 and run through Sunday, August 30 from 11:30am ET – 5:00 pm ET every day.

Thursday, August 27

Headlining content from Star Wars: Card Trader with The Mandalorian

Supporting featured content from Topps KICK Football Card Trader.

Friday, August 28

Headlining content from Topps BUNT including a to-be-announced special comic-inspired release and artist interview, and an update on new collectibles coming in the Garbage Pail Kids Series 2 release.

Premiere of Topps SLAM “Sit-down” with WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Headlining content from Star Wars: Card Trader with The Mandalorian

Supporting featured content from Disney Collect! with the release of the John Ratzenberger Collection.

Saturday, August 29

Headlining content from MARVEL Collect! with hosted X-Men

Supporting featured content from Topps NHL SKATE showcasing playoff-themed digital collectibles.

Sunday, August 30

Headlining content from Disney Collect! including The Little Mermaid

Supporting featured content featuring The Walking Dead Topps Action Figures and The Walking Dead Community Fair.

