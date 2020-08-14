Topps to Present DigiCon 2020 Virtual Convention August 27-30

by | Aug 14, 2020 12:14 PM Pacific Time

Convention season isn’t over yet! Topps is bringing DigiCon 2020 to fans later this month. The four day virtual event will feature panels, watch parties, Q&A sessions and more.

What’s Happening:

  • This August, The Topps Company will present DigiCon 2020, the first virtual convention celebrating collector fandom across all Topps Digital Apps.
  • Taking place from Thursday, August 27 – Sunday, August 30, DigiCon 2020 will feature Topps’ suite of digital collectible apps with hours of live and pre-recorded content.
  • Fans can join the fun with at-home participation through:
    • Partnered panels
    • Watch Parties
    • Special announcements
    • Fan Q&A sessions
    • Exclusive digital collectibles
  • The four-day weekend event will include activations from:
    • MARVEL Collect! by Topps
    • Disney Collect! by Topps
    • Topps KICK Football Card Trader
    • Star Wars: Card Trader by Topps
    • Topps MLB BUNT
    • Topps WWE SLAM: Card Trader
    • Topps NHL SKATE
    • The Walking Dead: Card Trader  
    • Topps Garbage Pail Kids NFT’s
  • Catch all the action Topps Digital’s new DigiCast Twitch channel.
  • For more information on DigiCon 2020 and Topps Digital, visit the Topps App's website

DigiCon 2020 Schedule of Events

Topps’ DigiCon 2020 will kick off on Thursday, August 27 and run through Sunday, August 30 from 11:30am ET – 5:00 pm ET every day.

Thursday, August 27

  • Headlining content from Star Wars: Card Trader with The Mandalorian Watch Party Episodes 1 & 2.
  • Supporting featured content from Topps KICK Football Card Trader.

Friday, August 28

  • Headlining content from Topps BUNT including a to-be-announced special comic-inspired release and artist interview, and an update on new collectibles coming in the Garbage Pail Kids Series 2 release.
  • Premiere of Topps SLAM “Sit-down” with WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
  • Headlining content from Star Wars: Card Trader with The Mandalorian Watch Party Episodes 3 & 4.
  • Supporting featured content from Disney Collect! with the release of the John Ratzenberger Collection.

Saturday, August 29

  • Headlining content from MARVEL Collect! with hosted X-Men Watch Party
  • Supporting featured content from Topps NHL SKATE showcasing playoff-themed digital collectibles.

Sunday, August 30

  • Headlining content from Disney Collect! including The Little Mermaid Watch Party and the release of Topps Classic – Series 3.
  • Supporting featured content featuring The Walking Dead Topps Action Figures and The Walking Dead Community Fair.

What They’re Saying:

  • Tobin Lent, VP & Global General Manager of Digital at The Topps Company: “Collector conventions are traditionally a great way for us to interact directly with our fans. But the impossibility of meeting in-person this year created an opportunity for our portfolio of apps to shine, and for us to engage digitally with our fans in this unique way for the first time. All Topps Digital Apps are featured in this unique, in-home experience and accessible to everyone globally. We can’t wait to bridge the distance between fan and creator with digital collectibles that replicate the exciting experience of visiting show-floor booths.”
 
 
