FX Shares Official Trailer for “Fargo” Installment 4 Ahead of September Premiere

FX has shared the official trailer for the long-awaited fourth installment of their hit drama series Fargo, which is now set to premiere on September 27.

Earlier this week, FX announced that the fourth installment of Fargo will premiere on September 27 after being delayed previously.

will premiere on September 27 after being delayed previously. Fargo was originally set to debut on April 19th, but was forced to stop production in mid March.

As of May, Fargo along with several other shows were included in FX’s 2020-2021 lineup

About the fourth installment:

In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their youngest sons.

Chris Rock plays the head of one family, a man who — in order to prosper — has surrendered his youngest boy to his enemy, and who must in turn raise his enemy’s son as his own. It’s an uneasy peace, but profitable. And then the head of the Kansas City mafia goes into the hospital for routine surgery and dies. And everything changes.

It’s a story of immigration and assimilation, and the things we do for money. And as always, a story of basically decent people who are probably in over their heads. You know, Fargo.

Fargo Cast: