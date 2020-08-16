Disney Teases New Monorail Experience Coming to EPCOT in “The Disney Monorail” Book

The last page of the upcoming Disney Editions book, The Disney Monorail: Imagineering a Highway in the Sky, teases one of the experiences coming to the EPCOT Play Pavilion in 2021.

What’s Happening:

Disney Editions is releasing a new book called The Disney Monorail: Imagineering a Highway in the Sky on September 15th.

on September 15th. The last page of the book features a new poster for one of the experiences that will greet Guests when the Play Pavilion opens in EPCOT

2021 is listed as the year the experience is scheduled to debut, although it could be postponed with Disney’s announcement back in July Mary Poppins attraction and a new version of Spaceship Earth .

attraction and a new version of . The book doesn’t give any additional details, but brands the experience as “Monorail Mark X.”

The most recently introduced of the Disney monorail fleet was the Mark VII at the Disneyland Resort in 2008, which leaves fans to speculate if the Mark VIII and IX are intended to debut before the new experience.

The bottom of the poster also brands the experience as being connected to the “WEDWAY Transit Authority,” which is also part of the Tomorrowland PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom park.

The rest of the book is about the history of monorails in general and the evolution of the Disney Monorail. It doesn’t provide any additional information about the tease on the last page.