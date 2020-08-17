New Mobile Game “Archer: Danger Phone” Available Now

The 11th season of FX’s hit animated series Archer is set to debut in September. In the meantime, you can get your Archer fix with with the new mobile game Archer: Danger Phone. A trailer for the game can be seen below.

According to pocketgamer.com

Players will send the various characters on missions to earn enough cash to fund other operations and collect a variety of character from the series, including agents, villains and killer cyborgs.

Archer: Danger Phone is available now on the App Store Google Play