New Mobile Game “Archer: Danger Phone” Available Now

The 11th season of FX’s hit animated series Archer is set to debut in September. In the meantime, you can get your Archer fix with with the new mobile game Archer: Danger Phone. A trailer for the game can be seen below.
- According to pocketgamer.com, in this new game the world's economy has completely fallen over and it'll be up to you to save it. To do this, you'll lead a team of hapless spies through a cryptocurrency operation that's apparently 'just crazy enough to work' and not, in fact, a way to make Krieger richer.
- Players will send the various characters on missions to earn enough cash to fund other operations and collect a variety of character from the series, including agents, villains and killer cyborgs.
- Archer: Danger Phone is available now on the App Store and Google Play and is free to play with in-app purchases.
- Archer’s 11th season premieres Wednesday, September 16 at 10 PM on FXX.
- Take a look at what executive producer Casey Willis and some of the cast had to say about the series’ upcoming 11th season during [email protected] last month.