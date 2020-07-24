San Diego Comic-Con may not be happening in person this year, but that doesn’t mean we don’t get to enjoy some fun panel conversations with the creative minds behind some of our favorite entertainment thanks to [email protected].

The panel for FXX’s Archer brought together executive producer Casey Willis with voice cast members Aisha Tyler (Lana Kane), Judy Greer (Cheryl Tunt), Chris Parnell (Cyril Figgis), Amber Nash (Pam Poovey), and Lucky Yates (Doctor Krieger) for a conversation about the cult favorite animated series, among other things. In the bullet-point list below, I’ve selected some of the more memorable tidbits to come out of this presentation.

The team says it’s bittersweet that they can’t be at SDCC for real, as it’s usually the only time they all get to see each other. A lot of the panel was spent talking about how each person is dealing with the pandemic and how they are going about acquiring toilet paper.

They also spent a lot of time talking about drinking alcohol at Comic-Con and various other locations when they’re together– and alone.

They also miss seeing all the cool Archer cosplay at Comic-Con.

Milton won't be in season 11. They had an idea that someone would throw something in a closet and it would show Milton covered in a pile of toast. Judy Greer pitched a take on Short Circuit but with Milton. "Steve Guttenberg will save the day!"

but with Milton. “Steve Guttenberg will save the day!” They recorded the last two episodes while under quarantine. Parnell says it wasn’t a big deal– he actually went into the studio. Judy Greer couldn’t figure out how to record from home, so she eventually went into the studio as well. She felt it was clean and safe but still not very different from the way it usually is.

Quarantine hobbies for the cast include drinking, knitting, sleeping, not showering, and more drinking.

They’re still working on the last couple episodes of season 11. Amber Nash says all the scripts have been so funny. She’s excited about the characters getting back to the “real world” instead of being inside Archer’s coma.

Hints for season 11 include cool guest stars like Simon Pegg and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The actors haven’t had any dreams about the characters they play.

The cast riffed some titles of Archer-inspired James Bond movies and listed catch phrases they're tired of having yelled at them. Catch phrases happened organically via the writing and recording process.

-inspired James Bond movies and listed catch phrases they’re tired of having yelled at them. Catch phrases happened organically via the writing and recording process. They’re upset that terrorists ruined the name ISIS.

Archer’s 11th season premieres Wednesday, September 16 at 10 PM on FXX.