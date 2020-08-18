First “Drawn to Life” Cirque du Soleil Show Delayed Once Again

The first showing of the new collaboration between Disney and Cirque du Soleil, Drawn to Life, has been delayed once again.

The first show was planned to take place on November 5 at the Cirque du Soleil theater in Disney Springs went on sale last month

Now, it appears the first show will instead take place on November 17.

The show still appears to be scheduled five days a week with one performance each day, and is typically dark on Sundays and Mondays.

Shows are also now scheduled through March, 2021.

The new show follows the story of Julie, a courageous and determined girl who discovers an unexpected gift left by her late father: an unfinished animation piece. Guided by a surprising pencil, she embarks on an inspiring quest sprinkled with her Disney childhood memories. Through this journey, she learns to imagine new possibilities and animate the story of her future.

You can order your tickets Drawn to Life now.

