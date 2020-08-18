“Mulan” Director Niki Caro Gives Behind-The-Scenes Peek at Making the Film

Disney+ has released a new video to promote the September 4th Premiere Access release of Mulan with director Niki Caro.
What’s Happening:
- Mulan Director Niki Caro talks about making the live-action adaptation in a new video to promote the September 4th Premier Access launch of the film on Disney+.
- Caro praises Yifei Liu’s (Mulan) acting and physicality in the film, which inspired the other actors.
- She also talks about the impressive martial arts skills of Donnie Yen (Commander Tung), which had to be filmed in slow motion in order for the director to see everything he was doing.
- Mulan is coming to Disney+ Premier Access on September 4th where subscribers can pay $29.99 to see it.