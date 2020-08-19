“Modern Family” Star Sarah Hyland Cast in New Comedy Series Executive Produced by Ty Burrell

Last month, we reported that Modern Family star Ty Burrell’s production company was already working on a new comedy, Yours, Mine, and Paul’s. Today, it appears that the actress who played his eldest T.V. daughter on the hit series, Sarah Hyland, has been tapped to star in the new multi-camera sitcom, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

, is a multi-camera comedy series currently in development with Burrell’s production company, , with ABC and 20th Television. The show centers on Lauren (Hyland) who agrees to be a surrogate for her best friend, Paul, and his husband, Xander. There’s just one problem: Lauren and Xander hate each other. Oh, also Paul dies in the cold open. Hyland will play Lauren, an impulsive, faux-enlightened millennial who agrees to be the egg donor and surrogate for her best friend Paul, and his husband Xander, despite (or maybe because of) the fact that she and Xander are constantly competing for Paul’s attention. She likes the idea of being the glowing, pregnant center of attention for nine months without having to take care of a crying baby at the end of it. After Paul’s sudden death, she is confronted with the looming possibility of motherhood and co-parenting with her nemesis.

Yours, Mine, and Paul’s was the first sale in a two-year first-look deal that was signed last month between 20th Television and Burrell’s Desert Whale Productions. The profile of the series has now been raised with the casting of Hyland, someone that ABC and 20th Television wanted to put back on the air in a new comedy series.

What They’re Saying: