Sneak Peek of “Mulan” Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on August 21st

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios will soon be able to see a sneak peek at Disney’s Mulan starting August 21st.
What’s Happening:
- A sneak peek of Disney’s Mulan will open at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on August 21st.
- Guests can visit the Walt Disney Presents attraction, where the theater at the end of the gallery will feature scenes from the exciting live-action adaptation.
- A display case outside the theater will also house a replica of Mulan’s warrior costume and sword, as well as a screen-used costume from the witch Xianniang.
- In the Disney Parks Blog announcement for the in-park experience, it was also shared that a downloadable activity packet is available for kids, produced in partnership with Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment team.
- Mulan will be released on September 4th on Disney+ as a Premier Access film for an additional $29.99.