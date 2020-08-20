Tyra Banks Signs First-Look Deal with ABC Signature Studios

After joining ABC’s Dancing with the Stars as host, Tyra Banks has signed a first-look deal with ABC Signature for her production company Bankable Productions.
What’s Happening:
- Tyra Banks has signed a first-look deal with ABC Signature according to Deadline.
- Banks’ production company Bankable Productions will produce scripted content for ABC Signature Studios. Additionally, Bankable will work with ABC Entertainment to create unscripted content for the network.
- Prior to the ABC deal, Bankable Productions had a first-look deal with Universal Television that was announced in summer of 2018.
- This summer ABC revealed that Banks would be joining the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars as the show’s new host and an executive producer.
- In addition to Dancing with the Stars, Banks’ producing credits include:
- America’s Next Top Model
- The Tyra Banks Show
- Life Size 2
Did You Know?:
- Bankable Productions is made up of an all-female team.
- Hayley Lozitsky and Sabrina Besla will oversee and develop original content and existing IP for both scripted and unscripted programming.
- Lozitsky serves as executive vice president. Besla is director of development/in-house writer.
What they’re Saying:
- Tyra Banks: “Ever since I was a little girl growing up in Inglewood, California, I’ve been enamored by the magic of Disney. Joining the family at ABC feels like a homecoming of sorts. Karey Burke, Rob Mills, Jonnie Davis and their teams are visionary leaders. My Bankable team and I are pumped to create dynamic, can’t-miss programming that is loud, splashy and spans to international shores. From dramas and docu-series to comedies and cartoons, we’re coming to your screens with a mission to entertain you and your families in the most unexpected ways.”
- ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke: “Tyra’s fierce and undeniable passion has not only made her one of the biggest stars to date, it has created an incredible connection with female audiences across multiple generations. We are so excited to welcome Bankable into the family and are looking forward to collaborating with Tyra and her all-star, female-led team.”