Tyra Banks Signs First-Look Deal with ABC Signature Studios

After joining ABC’s Dancing with the Stars as host, Tyra Banks has signed a first-look deal with ABC Signature for her production company Bankable Productions.

What’s Happening:

Tyra Banks has signed a first-look deal with ABC Signature according to Deadline

Banks’ production company Bankable Productions will produce scripted content for ABC Signature Studios. Additionally, Bankable will work with ABC Entertainment to create unscripted content for the network.

Prior to the ABC deal, Bankable Productions had a first-look deal with Universal Television that was announced in summer of 2018.

This summer ABC revealed that Banks would be joining the 29th season of Dancing with the Stars as the show’s new host and an executive producer.

In addition to Dancing with the Stars, Banks' producing credits include: America's Next Top Model The Tyra Banks Show Life Size 2



Did You Know?:

Bankable Productions is made up of an all-female team.

Hayley Lozitsky and Sabrina Besla will oversee and develop original content and existing IP for both scripted and unscripted programming.

Lozitsky serves as executive vice president. Besla is director of development/in-house writer.

