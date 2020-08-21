Freeform Releases “Love in the Time of Corona” Digital Single “6ft From Love” by Rainsford

Just ahead of its premiere, Freeform is sharing the original single from Love in the Time of Corona. The acoustic pop number is available digitally from Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, Pandora and more.

What’s Happening:

Freeform has released the new single “6ft From Love” Love in the Time of Corona .

. The song is performed by artist Rainsford who sings about two people being physically together but emotionally separated.

She knows in her heart they’re so close to love, all that’s keeping them apart is admitting what they’re feeling and that they’re thinking about each other. If they can come to that point, she knows they can make it work, or at least try to build something.

Love in the Time of Corona is a four part series that airs this Saturday and Sunday at 8pm ET/PT on Freeform.

