“Mulan” Preview Opens as Part of Walt Disney Presents at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Only a few days ago, it was announced that the theater at the end of the Walt Disney Presents attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios would feature a preview for the upcoming film, Mulan. Today, the preview has opened up at the park, and our own Jeremiah was on-scene to check it out.

What’s Happening:

A display case outside the theater also houses a replica of Mulan's warrior costume and sword, as well as a screen-used costume from the witch Xianniang.

Much like the other theaters of the Walt Disney World theme parks, this one is also set up to allow for social distancing, with many seats marked as unavailable to allow for distance between parties.

The preview for the film begins with an introduction from one of the film’s stars, Yoson An (Honghui). The first ten minutes of the film plays, followed by a montage of the rest of the movie.

When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.

Mulan will be released on September 4th on Disney+ as a Premier Access film