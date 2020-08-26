Marvel Celebrating 81st Birthday with Special Art, Social Campaigns and More

This Monday, August 31, Marvel will celebrate its 81st birthday with fans everywhere and a cavalcade of new comics, collectibles, apparel, games, videos, and more. To kick off the celebration, Marvel revealed a stunning original commemorative piece of art by legendary comic book artist Ron Lim and colorist Israel Silva, which comic book retailers will receive as a surprise variant for “MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #18” on sale next week.

On August 31, 1939, “MARVEL COMICS #1” opened the doors to the Marvel Universe for the first time ever, creating a tapestry of Super Heroes and stories that have gone on to shape pop culture for generations of fans around the world.

Join your fellow True Believers online for special segments celebrating this momentous day on This Week in Marvel, Women of Marvel, Marvel’s Pull List, Marvel’s How to Draw LIVE, and Marvel’s Let’s Play, and tune in all week to hear from some of your favorite creators and editors celebrating 81 years of Marvel.

For those with a sweet tooth, tune in to Marvel’s social channels for Marvel’s top picks from their latest #MarvelMission, calling all True Believers to share their favorite Marvel-inspired birthday treat, from cake, cookies, pies – you name it. Follow along to see their creations using #HappyBirthdayMarvel.

Comic fans will also be able to celebrate the House of Ideas’ special day by enjoying a new tale about Marvel’s First Family in the just-released “FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #1,”