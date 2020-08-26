Square Enix to Present Third “Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Session September 1

by | Aug 26, 2020 8:28 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Fans anxious for more news about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers won’t have to wait too long. On September 1st, Square Enix will present the next War Table session, just three days ahead of the game’s release!

What’s Happening:

  • Today, Square Enix announced that the next Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream will premiere on September 1 at 10:00am PDT.
  • The presentation will include numerous world-exclusive reveals, such as an in-depth look at the first post-launch story season for the Avengers Initiative, and the unveiling of an additional post-launch playable hero.
  • Fans can catch the digital stream via the PlayAvengers.com channel.
  • The Marvel’s Avengers War Table offers an extensive look at new trailers and information about the upcoming Super Hero game.

What to Expect from the Next War Table:

  • On September 1, the third Marvel’s Avengers War Table will give all the information players need to get started on Day One of the game’s release.
  • Special attention will be paid to the game’s progression system, hints and tips for taking on the game’s more than 50 different types of enemies, as well as additional details about Marvel’s Avengers’ high-level content.
  • The War Table will also dive deeper into the Avengers Initiative, where players hone their heroes to their ultimate versions after they finish the game’s Reassemble story campaign, as well as the game’s first post-launch content season.
  • Minds will be blown and wishes granted as some of the game’s extensive slate of additional heroes, villains, missions, regions, and gameplay modes are unveiled, all of which will be made available at no additional cost.
  • In addition, fans can anticipate several exclusive new videos as well as insight about the design and creation of Marvel’s Avengers. Attentive viewers may also spot hidden details to whet their appetite for future content and announcements.

ICYMI – More Marvel’s Avengers War Table Reveals:

  • Previous War Tables have included major reveals, like details on the game’s central villain, M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) and the unveiling of Clint Barton’s Hawkeye, who will be one of the first post-launch heroes added to the game.
  • Check out the last two War Table sessions below:

Experience the Epic for Yourself:

  • Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on September 4, 2020.
  • Marvel’s Avengers will be available on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in the 2020 holiday season.
  • Pre-orders for the game are available now through your favorite retailers including:
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed