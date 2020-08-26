Square Enix to Present Third “Marvel’s Avengers” War Table Session September 1

Fans anxious for more news about the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers won’t have to wait too long. On September 1st, Square Enix will present the next War Table session, just three days ahead of the game’s release!

What’s Happening:

Today, Square Enix announced that the next Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream will premiere on September 1 at 10:00am PDT.

War Table digital stream will premiere on September 1 at 10:00am PDT. The presentation will include numerous world-exclusive reveals, such as an in-depth look at the first post-launch story season for the Avengers Initiative, and the unveiling of an additional post-launch playable hero.

Fans can catch the digital stream via the PlayAvengers.com channel

The Marvel’s Avengers War Table offers an extensive look at new trailers and information about the upcoming Super Hero game.

What to Expect from the Next War Table:

On September 1, the third Marvel’s Avengers War Table will give all the information players need to get started on Day One of the game’s release.

War Table will give all the information players need to get started on Day One of the game’s release. Special attention will be paid to the game’s progression system, hints and tips for taking on the game’s more than 50 different types of enemies, as well as additional details about Marvel’s Avengers ’ high-level content.

’ high-level content. The War Table will also dive deeper into the Avengers Initiative, where players hone their heroes to their ultimate versions after they finish the game’s Reassemble story campaign, as well as the game’s first post-launch content season.

Minds will be blown and wishes granted as some of the game’s extensive slate of additional heroes, villains, missions, regions, and gameplay modes are unveiled, all of which will be made available at no additional cost.

In addition, fans can anticipate several exclusive new videos as well as insight about the design and creation of Marvel’s Avengers. Attentive viewers may also spot hidden details to whet their appetite for future content and announcements.

ICYMI – More Marvel’s Avengers War Table Reveals:

Previous War Tables have included major reveals, like details on the game’s central villain, M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) and the unveiling of Clint Barton’s Hawkeye, who will be one of the first post-launch heroes added to the game.

Check out the last two War Table sessions below:

Experience the Epic for Yourself: