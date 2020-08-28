Disney Adds New Signage to EPCOT Shops Under Spaceship Earth

The next time you enter EPCOT and pass under Spaceship Earth, you may notice a few new changes. Last December, Disney relocated Disney Pin Traders to the Camera Center shop and replaced the signage with grey and Nikon yellow colors. Gateway gifts kept its old turquoise signage with multi-colored stripes, as seen in the photos below.

Signage on all three locations have now been updated to reflect a uniform look. They all have a charcoal grey base with white font that appears to be the same as before. Circular icons give Guests a visual queue about what they’ll find inside, with the Nikon logo in that place on the Camera Center. The signage also has an attractive blue light that casts a shadow on the Spaceship Earth support columns that border the entrance to these shops.

While this is a small change, it’s another step in the EPCOT transformation process.