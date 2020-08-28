ESPN’s Coverage of the NBA Playoffs Resumes August 29th With Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

ESPN’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs will resume Saturday, August 29th, at 3:30 pm ET.
What’s Happening:
- Following a two-day pause, the NBA will resume this season’s NBA Playoffs and ESPN’s coverage of the games will continue this weekend.
- The weekend will start with Game 5 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic series on Saturday, August 29th. The game starts at 3:30 pm ET and ESPN’s studio pregame coverage will begin at 3.
- The excitement continues on Sunday, August 30th, with the following games:
- 1:00 pm ET: Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors
- 3:30 pm ET: LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- All of these games can be experienced on ESPN and the ESPN app.
- In other news, Disney has released new merchandise at Walt Disney World and on shopDisney.com to celebrate the NBA Playoffs at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports. Click here to see the collection.