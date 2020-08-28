LEGOLAND California and Local Leaders Ask California to Let Theme Parks Reopen

LEGOLAND California and mayors from cities surrounding the park held a press conference this afternoon asking California Governor Gavin Newsom to let them and other theme parks reopen with new safety protocols.

What’s Happening:

Following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s new color coded tiered reopening plan LEGOLAND California The OC Register .

San Diego County supervisor Jim Desmond was also on hand for the event.

Kurt Stocks, President of LEGOLAND California, said that the company has reopened theme parks in Florida, Europe, Asia and the Middle East with new safety protocols in place with no reported outbreaks.

LEGOLAND California currently has about 100 employees working out of 3,000 and said that once they have the go ahead to reopen, they will need about three weeks to bring workers back and train them on new protocols before guests can return to the park.

Kurt Stocks also says that the LEGOLAND safety protocols from other parks around the world that would be implemented in California exceed California’s safety guidelines for other businesses.

The park has already rethought their entire operation, including how queues form and how employees load attractions to maintain physical distancing.

Most of LEGOLAND California’s attractions are outdoors and they are prepared to keep indoor attractions closed if required by the state.