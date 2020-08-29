Universal Orlando Announces Over 1,000 Layoffs from Resort Hotels

Following the temporary closure of two hotels, Universal Orlando has notified the City of Orlando that more than 1,000 employees will soon be out of a job, as first reported by WESH 2.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier in August, Universal Orlando temporarily closed two resort hotels (Sapphire Falls Resort and Aventura).
- The hotels at the Universal Orlando Resort are operated by Loews Hotels, who has to scale back their workforce as a result of decreased travel.
- This is the third round of major layoffs for the Universal Orlando Resort since reopening on June 2nd.
- Of the more than 1,000 jobs that will be eliminated, some temporarily, the layoffs will include the following:
- 164 at Cabana Bay
- 200 at Hard Rock Hotel
- 475 at Portofino Bay
- 176 support staff
- In the notices to the City of Orlando, Universal states that the employees affected will be laid off for more than six months, with some of them being laid off permanently.