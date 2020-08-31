New Tower at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort Reaches Construction Milestone; Given New Name

by | Aug 31, 2020 10:08 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The third tower at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has reached a new construction milestone and been given a new name. Instead of Cove, the tower will now be called The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve.

What’s Happening:

  • The newest addition to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort has reached a key construction milestone with the topping off of the project’s top floor.
  • The achievement was honored with the installation of a steel beam on the 14th story. As the beam was raised, it carried a tree and an American flag, as is construction industry tradition.
  • The new tower is scheduled to open summer 2021.
  • The occasion also marks a change to the project’s name. The new tower will now be called The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve.

Sean Verney, general manager for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin signs steel beam before installation

Sean Verney, general manager for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin signs steel beam before installation

What They’re Saying:

  • Sean Verney, general manager for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin: “As we advanced with the project on construction, marketing and operations, we decided The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve was a better fit. We feel this name represents the boutique, sophisticated and relaxing ambiance the hotel will provide guests.”
  • Sean Verney: “The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will be a great fit with our existing resort. The additional suites, intimate environment and absolutely unforgettable magical views are sure to resonate with our guests.”  

About the Tower:

  • Once completed, The Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will offer two presidential suites and 149 spacious suites, all with floor-to-ceiling windows and perfect for families of 6-8.
  • The hotel will offer:
    • A signature restaurant and bar
    • Lobby lounge
    • Grab-and-go market
    • Health club
    • Pool

 Meetings and Events:

  • Swan Reserve is the perfect place to host small to mid-size groups providing over 22,000 square feet of function space.
  • Suites provide a great collaboration space for executives and groups of up to 20 with access to two 65-inch monitors, comfortable conference style seating, built-in break area and a private bathroom.
  • A top-floor event space with floor-to-ceiling windows provides an experience like no other.  Boasting breathtaking views of two incredible Walt Disney World theme parks, Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the space is ideal for weddings and gala events.
  • Guests of Swan Reserve will also have full access to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin’s amenities, including restaurants and lounges, signature restaurants, Mandara Spa, five pools as well as other special Disney benefits.
  • For more information on group reservations, call 407-934-4290 or visit Swandolphinmeetings.com.
