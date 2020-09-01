El Capitan Theatre Celebrating Release of “Mulan” on Disney+ With Exclusive Pins and Concessions Items

With Disney’s Mulan about to premiere on Disney+ this Friday, the El Capitan Theatre has announced that they will celebrate the release with some special concessions items, exclusive pins and more.

Mulan on Disney+:

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, fans can watch Mulan before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers.

before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99.

for $29.99. Once you have Premier Access to the film, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.

About The Film:

“ Mulan tells the story of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

tells the story of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.” The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

The Movie Stars: