ABC Announces Celebrity Cast for Season 29 of “Dancing with the Stars”

With Dancing with the Stars just days away from its 29th season premiere, ABC revealed this year’s group of celebrities live this morning on Good Morning America.

ABC has announced the celebrity cast of the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars .

. The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom with a lineup of celebrities including a Grammy winner, a Bachelorette, a big-cat lover-turned-reality TV star and a pro-football legend, to name a few.

The new celebrity cast will add some glitzy bling to their wardrobe and break in their dancing shoes as the show kicks off live on Monday, September 14 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT), on ABC.

Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired.

Celebrity and Professional Dancers

Celebrities:

Head Coach Monica Aldama (CHEER)

Animal Activist Carole Baskin (Tiger King)

Kaitlyn Bristowe ( The Bachelor, The Bachelorette )

) Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis

TV and film actress Anne Heche

Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson

Actress Justina Machado ( One Day at a Time )

) Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean

Emmy Award-winning host of The Real and sideline correspondent on Holey Moley , Jeannie Mai

and sideline correspondent on , Jeannie Mai TV and film actor Jesse Metcalfe

Grammy-winning rapper Nelly

TV host Nev Schulman ( Catfish )

) NBA superstar Charles Oakley ( The Last Dance )

) Actress Chrishell Stause ( Selling Sunset )

) Olympic figure skater and on-air commentator Johnny Weir

Professional dancers:

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

About the Celebrities:

Monica Aldama

One of the most successful athletic coaches in the country, Monica Aldama became an overnight sensation after starring in the hit Netflix docu-series Cheer , which chronicles her tremendous leadership in building one of the country’s most successful cheerleading programs from the ground up.

, which chronicles her tremendous leadership in building one of the country’s most successful cheerleading programs from the ground up. She has been with Navarro College for 25 years and has led the cheer squad to win 14 national championships.

Aldama brings her empowering messages on leadership, resilience, teamwork and success to audiences worldwide.

She also shares messages of inclusivity and acceptance, drawing on her experiences working with racially diverse, LGBTQ+ and low-income students in an insular, small town.

Carole Baskin

Carole Baskin is the founder and CEO of Big Cat Rescue, the world’s most influential, accredited rescue facility for exotic cats.

Successfully rehabilitating and releasing a number of bobcats and other native animals since 1992, Baskin and the organization have been featured on CNN, Animal Planet, Discovery, People Magazine, The Today Show , Sports Illustrated, local media outlets and many more national and international programs.

, Sports Illustrated, local media outlets and many more national and international programs. She also recently gained public attention in Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness , Netflix’s documentary series about Oklahoma-based private zoo operator Joe Exotic.

, Netflix’s documentary series about Oklahoma-based private zoo operator Joe Exotic. Over the years, Baskin has lectured in Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama, Brazil, Australia and countless cities across the U.S. as the host of Big Cat Rescue’s Cat Chat Show, a live interview with cat experts from around the world.

Kaitlyn Bristowe

From the small town of Leduc, Alberta, Canada, to the global stage, Kaitlyn Bristowe is the Canadian girl making waves – in a big way.

Perhaps the most controversial and well-liked Bachelorette to date, Bristowe started out with big dreams and ballet shoes.

She has launched Dew Edit, a stylish hair accessories line; her own line of wine, Spade & Sparrows; her own digital series; and a country-pop song.

Her notoriously unapologetic style has landed her appearances on major network talk shows, including the likes of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Good Morning America and Entertainment Tonight.

Vernon Davis

Vernon Davis is a former American football tight end. The 15-year NFL veteran was selected by the San Francisco 49ers sixth overall in the 2006 NFL Draft and played his first 10 seasons with the 49ers. He joined his hometown team, the Washington Redskins, in 2016 and spent four seasons there before retiring after the 2019-2020 season.

Off the field, Davis is a budding entrepreneur, dedicated philanthropist and actor.

In 2012, Davis created the Vernon Davis Foundation for the Arts as a way to promote art education and art appreciation among youth from disadvantaged backgrounds. In 2019, VDFA evolved into the Vernon Davis Foundation, which services at-risk youth of all interests and demographics.

Davis played roles in movies such as Baywatch (2017), and Hell on the Border (2019). His latest role will be the male lead in the upcoming thriller Red Winter.

Anne Heche

Anne Heche is an accomplished Emmy Award-winning actor with a wide-ranging body of work.

She can currently be seen in The Vanished , where she co-stars with Thomas Jane.

, where she co-stars with Thomas Jane. Other credits include: Best of Enemies, My Friend Dahmer, Wild Card, Catfight, The Last Word, and Opening Night .

and . Heche’s television credits include a starring role on Chicago P.D . as Katherine Brennan.

. as Katherine Brennan. Before that, she starred as Patricia Campbell, on the NBC series The Brave .

. She co-created, executive produced and wrote for the NBC series Bad Judge , starring Kate Walsh.

, starring Kate Walsh. She was nominated for a Tony for Best Performance by a Leading Actress for her performance as Lily Garland in Twentieth Century.

Skai Jackson

At the age of 18, Skai Jackson has already been named to The Hollywood Reporter’s inaugural Top 30 Stars Under 18 List, Variety’s Youth Impact Report, been deemed one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential Teens, and was listed among EBONY’s Power 100 honorees.

Jackson became a household name after her starring role as Zuri Ross in the Disney Channel hit series Jessie as well as the spinoff series BUNK’D . Her performance earned Jackson a 2016 NAACP Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Youth.

as well as the spinoff series . Her performance earned Jackson a 2016 NAACP Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Youth. She is a passionate advocate for anti-bullying and is quickly becoming a role model for younger generations using her large following to stand up to bullies on social media.

She hopes to continue to do so with her first memoir, Reach for The Skai: How to Inspire, Empower and Clapback, which was released last year.

Justina Machado

A talented and versatile actress, Justina Machado continues to endear audiences and earn critical acclaim for her work on stage, television and film.

She currently stars in the hit comedy One Day at a Time , opposite Rita Moreno, as Penelope, a newly single war veteran raising her two children with the help of her mother.

, opposite Rita Moreno, as Penelope, a newly single war veteran raising her two children with the help of her mother. In 2018, Machado earned her first Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination for her portrayal of Penelope Alvarez. She was also awarded an Imagen Foundation Award for Best Actress and the show won for Best Comedy.

Machado is perhaps most well known for her role as Vanessa Diaz in HBO’s Six Feet Under , additionally appearing in the fourth season of Jane the Virgin, and voiced the character Carmen in Elena of Avalor .

, additionally appearing in the fourth season of Jane the Virgin, and voiced the character Carmen in . In 2009, she made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Jeannie Mai

Emmy Award-winning host Jeannie Mai can be seen each weekday on the nationally syndicated talk show The Real and on ABC’s hit summer series Holey Moley.

and on ABC’s hit summer series In 2018, Mai and her fellow The Real co-hosts received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

co-hosts received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Talk Show Host. A style expert and producer, Mai recently launched her web series titled Hello Hunnay, which takes fans on her journey through fashion, fitness, finances and relationships; and also hosts the podcast Listen Hunnay.

Deeply committed to charities that advance women’s interests, Mai serves as a board member for various organizations, including Dress for Success and Same Sky.

As a first-generation daughter of immigrant Vietnamese and Chinese parents, she strives to give back to her homeland by traveling to Asia to volunteer her time with organizations dedicated to helping those who are less fortunate.

For the last several years, she has served as an advocate to fight human trafficking and has been an ambassador for the Pacific Links Foundation, Step Up, Nightlight International, Not For Sale and Heartbeat Vietnam.

In 2017, Mai executive produced Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking, a documentary that investigates the international crisis of human sex trafficking from a deeply personal point of view.

AJ McLean

For 27 years, AJ McLean has been a part of the Backstreet Boys, one of the most successful groups in music history. He may be a legend of the ‘90s boyband era, but McLean has always been a cultural vanguard.

A multiple award-winning and Grammy-nominated performer, McLean has continually delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making him one of pop’s most influential performers.

Along with the other members, McLean received a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame, performed for the president of the United States, and made an unforgettable appearance in the Seth Rogen hit film This Is the End .

. McLean’s work with BSB has gone gold and platinum in 46 countries; the group’s first nine albums all debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 100, and the Los Angeles Times recently raved the Boys’ talents … will survive almost any pop-culture apocalypse.

Jesse Metcalfe

One of the busiest actors in Hollywood, Jesse Metcalfe is clearly among its most coveted stars.

Most recently, he was seen as the lead in action-packed thriller Hard Kill , opposite Bruce Willis.

, opposite Bruce Willis. On television, Metcalfe continues to be featured as former country star Trace Riley of the popular Hallmark family drama Chesapeake Shores .

. Last year, he starred in two action films including the thriller Escape Plan 2: Hades and horror flick The Ninth Passenger .

and horror flick . In 2006, Metcalfe showcased his comedy chops as the title character in the 20th Century Fox feature John Tucker Must Die .

. Metcalfe recently portrayed a bachelor on the Hallmark Channel’s original holiday movie Christmas Next Door and a country music sensation in the original romantic drama A Country Wedding .

and a country music sensation in the original romantic drama . Metcalfe is well remembered for his breakout role as forbidden teen lover John Rowland, opposite Eva Longoria on Desperate Housewives .

. He earned a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Breakout Performance-Male and shared a SAG Award for Best Television Comedy Ensemble.

He is also active in several charities including North Texas Food Bank, The Go Campaign, Weingart Foundation and UNICEF.

Nelly

Diamond-selling, multiplatinum, Grammy Award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor Nelly has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality.

Currently, Nelly has again topped the country music charts with a collaboration with Kane Brown, “Cool Again,” and “Good Times Roll” with Jimmie Allen.

Some of his other hits include “Hot in Here”; “Dilemma;” “Country Grammar”; “Ride Wit Me”; “Just a Dream”; “Cruise”; “The Fix” sampling Marvin Gaye; and summer sixteen’s dance anthem “Millionaire.”

He has won three Grammy Awards, released six top-selling studio albums, and graced both the small and big screens alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock, as well as played himself in BET’s Real Husbands of Hollywood with Kevin Hart.

with Kevin Hart. Nelly’s “Country Grammar” album and his song “Cruise,” his collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, both achieved diamond status in 2016; and he is only one of seven rappers to reach this honor.

He is also the CEO of his own label Derrty Ent. and co-owner of the Charlotte Bobcats with Michael Jordan.

Nelly supports Make a Wish and is the only rapper/music artist to own his own college, EI University, which provides education surrounding the music industry and personally provides scholarships for students.

Charles Oakley

Charles Oakley is a basketball legend and one of the most beloved Knicks players of all time. The ninth overall pick in the first round of the 1985 NBA Draft, Oakley went on to play 19 years in the NBA, 10 of which were with the New York Knicks – and all 10 of which the Knicks made the playoffs.

He was named to the NBA All-Star Game and the NBA All-Defensive First Team in 1994, and also named to the NBA All-Rookie Team in 1986 and the NBA All-Defensive Second Team in 1998.

As a power forward, he ranked as one of the best rebounders in the NBAand was known for his tough defense, such that he is often referred to as The Enforcer. Most importantly, he was beloved by his teammates and always respected by his fellow competitors.

Oakley is now a player and coach for the Killer 3s in the NBA Big3 Basketball League. Alongside his playing and coaching, Oakley’s dedication to giving back to the community and passion for cooking led him to start the Charles Oakley Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is focused on helping impoverished and underprivileged communities through direct impact projects with the mission to #OakOutHunger.

He has long been an advocate for the cause of hunger relief and has cooked and served thousands of meals as a part of the Foundation’s 2020 Feed America Campaign.

Nev Schulman

Nev Schulman is an American producer, photographer and TV host. He is best known for the 2010 documentary film Catfish and the follow-up TV series Catfish: The TV Show, of which he is the host and executive producer on MTV.

and the follow-up TV series of which he is the host and executive producer on MTV. Aside from his impressive entertainment career, Schulman spends time supporting local organizations and charities in New York City and nationwide.

He served on the youth board for the Canadian-based organization Leave Out Violence and hosted the annual Dance Against Cancer.

In 2014, Schulman published his first book, In Real Life: Love, Lies & Identity in the Digital Age , in which he gives both personal history and observations gleaned from his work on Catfish.

, in which he gives both personal history and observations gleaned from his work on Catfish is more than just a popular TV series, but it is a commentary on our society today. Because of Schulman and older brother Rel Schulman, the phrase has become widely understood today and since been added to The Merriam Webster Dictionary.

is more than just a popular TV series, but it is a commentary on our society today. Because of Schulman and older brother Rel Schulman, the phrase has become widely understood today and since been added to The Merriam Webster Dictionary. Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, host the Facebook series called We Need to Talk.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is from Kentucky and can most recently be seen starring in Selling Sunset, an original docu-series for Netflix.

an original docu-series for Netflix. A realtor in the high-end luxury market, the show follows Stause breaking into the industry. In addition, she has made herself a known name in the daytime community.

She has starred on All My Children, The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives . She also recently starred in the Netflix thriller Staged Killer .

and . She also recently starred in the Netflix thriller . In her spare time, Stause is very active in her charity work. Having experienced being homeless at times during her youth, she is passionate about raising money and volunteering at Upward Bound House. It is an organization committed to eliminating homelessness among families with children by providing housing, supportive services and advocacy.

Johnny Weir