“The Mandalorian” and “The Child” Themed Nightlights Coming Soon from Jasco

The Mandalorian is illuminating the way for fans of all ages as part of a series of new projection nightlights from Jasco. The small projection lights and a Baby Yoda silicone lamp will be available later this month at various retailers.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- The Disney+ original series, The Mandalorian returns for season 2 on October 30th and fans can prepare for the next set of adventures with the latest nightlights from Jasco.
- Fans can brighten up their home with an all-new collection of official Disney nightlights featuring “The Child” and everyone’s favorite unlikely hero, The Mandalorian.
- Several different products highlighting the duo will be available this fall, with the first items arriving September 9th on Jasco’s website and Amazon.
- Select products are also available at Lowe’s, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid.