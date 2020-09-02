“The Mandalorian” and “The Child” Themed Nightlights Coming Soon from Jasco

The Mandalorian is illuminating the way for fans of all ages as part of a series of new projection nightlights from Jasco. The small projection lights and a Baby Yoda silicone lamp will be available later this month at various retailers.

The Disney+ The Mandalorian returns for season 2 on October 30th

Fans can brighten up their home with an all-new collection of official Disney nightlights featuring “The Child” and everyone’s favorite unlikely hero, The Mandalorian.

Several different products highlighting the duo will be available this fall, with the first items arriving September 9th on Jasco’s website and Amazon.

Select products are also available at Lowe’s, Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid.

The Mandalorian Nightlights by Jasco

The Child Silicone Lamp

