Season 24 of “The View” Premieres Live September 8 on ABC

ABC’s daytime talk show, The View, kicks off its 24th season on Tuesday with all new episodes and the return of fan favorite co-host Sara Haines.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has announced that season 24 of The View will premiere live, Tuesday, September 8 (11:00 am-12:00 pm EDT), on ABC.
- Fan-favorite host Sara Haines returns to The View panel having been on the talk show in 2016-2018 for seasons 20-21. Most recently, Haines co-hosted ABC News’ GMA 3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.
- The View is kicking off the first month of Season 24 with an impressive lineup of newsmakers, celebrities and politicians including:
- Michael Cohen (9/14)
- Sarah Huckabee Sanders
- Stephanie Winston Wolkoff
- Jane Fonda
- Robin Roberts
- Former Ohio Governor John Kasich
- Eva Longoria
- Gabrielle Union
- Pete and Chasten Buttigieg
- Brian Stelter
- Janelle Monáe and Gabourey Sidibe
- Evan Rachel Wood and Chelsea Clinton
- Political commentator Ana Navarro continues in her role as guest co-host, making regular appearances on Fridays and throughout the season.
Premiere Week Guest Lineup
- Tuesday, September 8 – Sarah Huckabee Sanders (author, Speaking for Myself)
- Wednesday, September 9 — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (author, Melania and Me)
- Thursday, September 10 — Jane Fonda (author, What Can I Do?); Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts (Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story)
- Friday, September 11 — The Political View with former Ohio Governor John Kasich; Eva Longoria (co-founder, She Se Puede)
What They’re Saying:
- Returning Co-Host Sara Haines: “I grew up watching The View, and what this show stands for – different women, different backgrounds and different points of view – just speaks to my soul. I feel like I caught a shooting star twice. To once again be a part of the dialogue where I can share, discuss and disagree alongside these powerful and strong women is a tremendous honor. I feel very lucky.”
- Executive producer Brian Teta: “Sara never stopped being a part of The View family and we’re so excited to once again have her warmth, humor and thoughtful viewpoint join the rest of our talented co-hosts on the panel.”
- Senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin: “The View is at the intersection of politics, the pandemic and the racial justice movement, and our hot topics reflect the national conversation which gives us a unique position in daytime. The election is our Super Bowl, and we’re excited to have our insightful and fearless hosts voicing their opinions as they cover this consequential and historic moment.”