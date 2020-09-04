Season 24 of “The View” Premieres Live September 8 on ABC

ABC’s daytime talk show, The View, kicks off its 24th season on Tuesday with all new episodes and the return of fan favorite co-host Sara Haines.

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced that season 24 of The View will premiere live, Tuesday, September 8 (11:00 am-12:00 pm EDT), on ABC.

Fan-favorite host Sara Haines returns The View panel having been on the talk show in 2016-2018 for seasons 20-21. Most recently, Haines co-hosted ABC News' GMA 3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.

The View is kicking off the first month of Season 24 with an impressive lineup of newsmakers, celebrities and politicians including: Michael Cohen (9/14) Sarah Huckabee Sanders Stephanie Winston Wolkoff Jane Fonda Robin Roberts Former Ohio Governor John Kasich Eva Longoria Gabrielle Union Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Brian Stelter Janelle Monáe and Gabourey Sidibe Evan Rachel Wood and Chelsea Clinton

Political commentator Ana Navarro continues in her role as guest co-host, making regular appearances on Fridays and throughout the season.

Premiere Week Guest Lineup

Tuesday, September 8 – Sarah Huckabee Sanders (author, Speaking for Myself )

) Wednesday, September 9 — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (author, Melania and Me )

) Thursday, September 10 — Jane Fonda (author, What Can I Do? ); Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts ( Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story )

); co-anchor Robin Roberts ( ) Friday, September 11 — The Political View with former Ohio Governor John Kasich; Eva Longoria (co-founder, She Se Puede)

What They’re Saying: