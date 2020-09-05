Disney Movie Insiders Offers 300 Points With Premier Access to “Mulan” on Disney+

Disney fans can now watch Mulan on Disney+ with Premier Access. And to sweeten the deal, Disney Movie Insiders is offering 300 points to those who purchase the new film.

Mulan is available with Premier Access for $29.99.

Next, log in to your Disney Movie Insiders Account or join now for free.

Next, use the Upload Tickets process to upload a picture of your purchase confirmation email for Premier Access.

After that, 300 points will be automatically credited to your account.

For more information, check out the Disney Movie Insiders site

Mulan on Disney+:

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, fans can watch Mulan before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers.

Once you have Premier Access to the film, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.

About The Film:

“ Mulan tells the story of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”

The Movie Stars:

Yifei Liu as Mulan

Donnie Yen as Commander Tung

Tzi Ma as Zhou

Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan

Yoson An as Honghui

Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang

Gong Li as Xianniang

Jet Li as the Emperor

About Disney Movie Insiders:

Launching on September 26, 2019, Disney Movie Insiders is The Walt Disney Studios’ new engagement program that celebrates and rewards Disney, Pixar, Marvel Star Wars

With Disney Movie Insiders’ new program, members will be able to earn points, unlock insider perks, redeem rewards and play special interactive experiences on the mobile app.

A place where new fans and super fans unite – Disney Movie Insiders makes it easy to celebrate the movies you love.

The Disney Movie Insiders program is available in the US, US territories and Canada (excluding Quebec) for those 13 years and older at the time of enrollment.