Disney Movie Insiders Offers 300 Points With Premier Access to “Mulan” on Disney+

by | Sep 5, 2020 10:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Disney fans can now watch Mulan on Disney+ with Premier Access. And to sweeten the deal, Disney Movie Insiders is offering 300 points to those who purchase the new film.

  • Mulan is available with Premier Access for $29.99.
  • Disney Movie Insiders can get their extra points by first purchasing Premier Access to the film before November 3.
  • Next, log in to your Disney Movie Insiders Account or join now for free.
  • Next, use the Upload Tickets process to upload a picture of your purchase confirmation email for Premier Access.
  • After that, 300 points will be automatically credited to your account.
  • For more information, check out the Disney Movie Insiders site.

Mulan on Disney+:

  • Starting September 4, with Premier Access, fans can watch Mulan before it’s available to all Disney+ subscribers.
  • Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99.
  • Once you have Premier Access to the film, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available.

About The Film:

  • Mulan tells the story of a fearless young woman who risks everything out of love for her family and her country to become one of the greatest warriors China has ever known. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father.”
  • The film is directed by Niki Caro from a screenplay by Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek & Elizabeth Martin, suggested by the narrative poem “The Ballad of Mulan.”

The Movie Stars:

  • Yifei Liu as Mulan
  • Donnie Yen as Commander Tung
  • Tzi Ma as Zhou
  • Jason Scott Lee as Böri Khan
  • Yoson An as Honghui
  • Ron Yuan as Sergeant Qiang
  • Gong Li as Xianniang
  • Jet Li as the Emperor

 About Disney Movie Insiders:

  • Launching on September 26, 2019, Disney Movie Insiders is The Walt Disney Studios’ new engagement program that celebrates and rewards Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios and Star Wars movie fans – just for being fans.
  • With Disney Movie Insiders’ new program, members will be able to earn points, unlock insider perks, redeem rewards and play special interactive experiences on the mobile app.
  • A place where new fans and super fans unite – Disney Movie Insiders makes it easy to celebrate the movies you love.
  • The Disney Movie Insiders program is available in the US, US territories and Canada (excluding Quebec) for those 13 years and older at the time of enrollment.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
