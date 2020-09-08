Derek Hough Joins ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” as Judge for Season 29

Derek Hough is returning to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but this time he won’t be taking to the dance floor. Hough will join the show as a judge filling in this season for Len Goodman.

What’s Happening:

Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough joins the series in a new capacity as a judge when the show kicks off its new season live on Monday, September 14 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT), on ABC

Meanwhile, in light of current circumstances, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from London.

Supermodel and businesswoman, Tyra Banks will host the long running show impressive celebrity lineup Carole Baskin Nelly AJ McLean Monica Aldama Jesse Metcalfe Anne Heche Johnny Weir Vernon Davis Kaitlyn Bristowe Justina Machado Charles Oakley Jeannie Mai Skai Jackson Chrishell Stause Nev Schulman

ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.

What He’s Saying:

Derek Hough: “This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”

