Derek Hough is returning to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom, but this time he won’t be taking to the dance floor. Hough will join the show as a judge filling in this season for Len Goodman.
What’s Happening:
- Dancing with the Stars alum Derek Hough joins the series in a new capacity as a judge when the show kicks off its new season live on Monday, September 14 (8:00-10:00 pm EDT), on ABC.
- Hough joins Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges table in the ballroom.
- Meanwhile, in light of current circumstances, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from London.
- Supermodel and businesswoman, Tyra Banks will host the long running show as it kicks off its 29th season with an impressive celebrity lineup that includes:
- Carole Baskin
- Nelly
- AJ McLean
- Monica Aldama
- Jesse Metcalfe
- Anne Heche
- Johnny Weir
- Vernon Davis
- Kaitlyn Bristowe
- Justina Machado
- Charles Oakley
- Jeannie Mai
- Skai Jackson
- Chrishell Stause
- Nev Schulman
- ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers.
What He’s Saying:
- Derek Hough: “This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”
About Derek Hough:
- A multitalented entertainer and author, Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah, at age 11. Just one year later, he moved to London to live and train with the top dance coaches in the world at the Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theater, music and dance.
- With celebrity partners on Dancing with the Stars that included Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy and Bindi Irwin, Hough is best known for his innovation and daring choreography on the show.
- To date, Hough is the winningest professional dancer in the franchise’s history with a total of six wins.
- Hough appeared in this year’s The Disney Family Singalong specials which aired on ABC in April and May.
- Next year, Hough will open his highly anticipated residency Derek Hough: No Limit at the Flamingo in Las Vegas.