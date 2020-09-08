Give Kids the World Village to Host Night of a Million Lights Holiday Walkthrough Experience

by | Sep 8, 2020 11:15 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

This fall and winter, hundreds of thousands of dazzling lights will decorate Give Kids the World Village for a magical festive event. Starting on November 13th, Night of a Million Lights will brighten the Village with an amazing wonderland display that will bring joy to everyone.

What’s Happening:

  • Central Florida’s Give Kids The World Village has partnered with local businesses led by Presenting Sponsor Dreams Unlimited Travel to illuminate the Village with a magical holiday light display.
  • For 53 nights from Friday, November 13, through Sunday, January 3, 2021, the Village will come alive with Night of a Million Lights, a walk-through holiday light spectacular that is sure to warm the hearts of Central Florida residents.

  • More than one million lights will adorn the 84-acre whimsical Village, including:
    • 150-foot lighted tunnel
    • 33 decorated villas
    • More than 50 holiday-themed wireframes
    • An incandescent gingerbread arch
    • Space-themed decorations at Henri’s Starlite Scoops
  • Adding to the fully immersive lights and sounds experience, Santa Claus will greet guests from the balcony of Towne Hall, with Give Kids The World’s beloved ambassadors, Mayor Clayton and Ms. Merry, on hand to lend some holiday cheer.

How to Experience Night of a Million Lights:

  • Beginning on October 1, guests can purchase tickets on the Give Kids The World website to walk among the brilliant lights, vote on their favorite villas, and take part in a variety of family activities in a socially distant manner.
  • Most of the Village’s wheelchair-accessible attractions will be available at no cost, including:
    • The Enchanted Carousel
    • Marc’s Dino Putt
    • Kelly’s Sunny Swing
    • Lori’s Magical Flight
  • Complimentary hot cocoa and ice cream will also be served throughout each evening.
  • Proceeds from the event will support Give Kids The World’s mission to provide wish vacations for critically ill children and their families.

What They’re Saying:

  • Dreams Unlimited Travel CEO Pete Werner: “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the season than by shining some light on the wonderful work Give Kids The World does to bring happiness and hope to critically ill children and their families through this event.”
  • Give Kids The World President and CEO Pamela Landwirth: “Children with critical illnesses face countless appointments, treatments and hospital stays, and they are often told ‘no’ due to the limitations of their illness. We feel privileged to give wish children and their families a week of ‘yes’ where they can forget their worries, experience joy, and spend priceless time together. We look forward to sharing some holiday joy with the community while making it possible for future wish children to have their wishes fulfilled.”

About Night of a Million Lights

Get Involved:

  • Corporate and community partners can get into the holiday spirit by adopting a villa, with the creative freedom to decorate it however they’d like for display throughout the 53 nights of the event.
  • A friendly contest among the villas is guaranteed to bring some added fun and excitement.
 
 
