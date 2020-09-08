Searchlight Pictures Shares First Teaser Trailer for “Nomadland” Ahead of Film Festival Debut

With Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland just days away from four international film festival screenings, Searchlight Pictures has released an official teaser trailer for the movie.

What’s Happening:

Searchlight Pictures has released the official teaser trailer for Chloe Zhao’s new film Nomadland starring Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand.

In the minute long clip, McCormand’s Fern walks among a camp of fellow carefree explorers who don’t live in conventional dwellings.

As the sun sets, the camera follows Fern and the audience can hear the cheerful chatter of her neighbors, see someone ride by on a bike, and pass a group gathered around a campfire.

Nomadland will make its global debut on Friday, September 11th at four film festivals

