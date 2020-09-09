ABC Developing New “Black-ish” Spinoff “Old-ish”

Even more stories of the Johnson family will be told, as ABC has started development on Old-ish, a third spinoff of their comedy series Black-ish. Old-ish explores the relationship between Ruby and Earl Johnson as they give love a second chance.

What’s Happening:

will follow Dre Johnson’s parents as they re-examine their relationship and give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again. Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne will reprise their roles as Ruby Johnson and Earl Johnson for the new series.

Old-ish marks a third spinoff of Black-ish with Freeform Grow-ish following eldest Johnson daughter Zoe in college; and ABC’s Mixed-ish telling the story of Jonhson matriarch Rainbow “Bow” and her upbringing in the 1980s.

marks a third spinoff of with following eldest Johnson daughter Zoe in college; and ABC’s telling the story of Jonhson matriarch Rainbow “Bow” and her upbringing in the 1980s. Barris will executive produce along with: Laurence Fishburne Helen Sugland (Cinema Gypsy) E. Brian Dobbins (Artists’ First) Anthony Anderson

Jenifer Lewis will serve as a producer

ABC Signature is the studio.

