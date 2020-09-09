ABC Developing New “Black-ish” Spinoff “Old-ish”

Even more stories of the Johnson family will be told, as ABC has started development on Old-ish, a third spinoff of their comedy series Black-ish. Old-ish explores the relationship between Ruby and Earl Johnson as they give love a second chance.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that Kenya Barris’s Black-ish franchise could expand again as ABC has put Old-ish into development.
- Written and created by Barris, Old-ish will follow Dre Johnson’s parents as they re-examine their relationship and give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.
- Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne will reprise their roles as Ruby Johnson and Earl Johnson for the new series.
- Old-ish marks a third spinoff of Black-ish with Freeform’s Grow-ish following eldest Johnson daughter Zoe in college; and ABC’s Mixed-ish telling the story of Jonhson matriarch Rainbow “Bow” and her upbringing in the 1980s.
- Barris will executive produce along with:
- Laurence Fishburne
- Helen Sugland (Cinema Gypsy)
- E. Brian Dobbins (Artists’ First)
- Anthony Anderson
- Jenifer Lewis will serve as a producer
- ABC Signature is the studio.
More Black-ish:
- ABC’s Black-ish returns October 4th with a special partially animated double episode themed to this year’s election ahead of the official season 7 premiere.
- In January, Freeform announced that Grown-ish had been picked up for a fourth season on Freeform.
- This spring, Mixed-ish was picked up for a second season that’s currently slated to premiere in 2021.