Funko Releasing “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Advent Calendar Featuring Tiny Pop! Figures

Many folks like to count down to their favorite holidays. Whether it be Halloween or Christmas. And to help out with (technically) Christmas, Funko is releasing a 2020 Advent Calendar featuring smaller versions of the popular Pop! Figures themed to Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Funko is releasing a new holiday advent calendar to help fans of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas celebrate the season.

celebrate the season. The advent calendar is set to be released at the end of the month on September 30th, but is available now to preorder on Amazon.com

Count down the holidays with this Nightmare Before Christmas advent calendar from Funko!

Hidden behind little doors are 24 different Pocket Pop! vinyl figures waiting to surprise you.

All the characters are from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas . Who will make an appearance? Perhaps Jack Skellington? Or maybe Oogie Boogie will try to steal the show.

. Who will make an appearance? Perhaps Jack Skellington? Or maybe Oogie Boogie will try to steal the show. Pocket Pop! vinyl figures range in height depending on character. The maximum height of the figures is 2 inches tall.

This advent calendar is just one of many The Nightmare Before Christmas offerings from Funko!

