Disney Officially Announces New Stage Production of “Beauty and the Beast” Opening in 2021

Disney Theatrical officially announced their new stage production of Beauty and the Beast, which will open in 2021 in the United Kingdom.
Disney proudly invites you to ‘Be Our Guest’ as the most enchanted musical of all time, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, returns to the UK stage in 2021 with an all new production. Sign-up now to be amongst the first to find out when tickets go on sale this Autumn. https://t.co/HdwJ49kwoK pic.twitter.com/PdgYOwr1Mn
— Beauty and the Beast (@BeautyMusical) September 11, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this year, screenwriter Linda Woolverton revealed that she was working with Disney Theatrical on a revival of the stage musical Beauty and the Beast (click here for the full story).
- Disney has now officially announced the project, which will open in the United Kingdom in 2021.
- Tickets will go on sale later this fall and fans can sign up to receive alerts at the show’s official website.
- In addition to being a new take on the theatrical classic, this new version will also feature changes to the story by Linda Woolverton herself, who wrote both the animated feature and original Broadway show.
- New artwork was revealed, drawing inspiration from the original Broadway silhouettes motif while looking fresh and new.
- There’s no word yet on a potential US debut, but Disney has premiered shows in the UK in the past before bringing them to Broadway or on tour.