Disney Working on a New Broadway Version of ‘Beauty and the Beast”

Disney Theatrical is working on a new stage production of Beauty and the Beast.
What’s Happening:
- Screenwriter Linda Woolverton, who wrote the 1992 animated feature Beauty and the Beast and the Broadway show it inspired, revealed that she’s working with the original team on a new stage production.
- The news was revealed during the Walt Disney Family Museum’s Happily Ever After Hours event. Click here for our full coverage.
- Linda Woolverton said the new production will be reimagined, redesigned, and reconceptualized.
- This isn’t merely a revival of the show, with Linda sharing that she’s had the opportunity to change some things that make her cringe when she looks back on it.