Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Series 9 – Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Coming Soon to ShopDisney

by | Sep 11, 2020 9:56 AM Pacific Time

Though previously taking a break for a few months earlier this year, the release of the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collections are back in full swing, with the 9th series available via MerchPass beginning September 15th

What’s Happening:

  • ShopDisney has released more information about the 9th series of Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction, a collection of Minnie Mouse-themed products inspired by a classic Disney Parks attraction.
  • Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction is a fun collection that features 12 series of Minnie Mouse products. Each series is inspired by a different Disney Parks attraction and includes a plush, bag, pin set, ear headband, and mug.
  • Inspired by the beloved Big Thunder Mountain Railroad attraction at Disney Parks, series 9 of 12 will be available online soon through MerchPass.
  • Early access drawings that can reserve your opportunity to buy some of our high-demand items.
  • MerchPass entries for Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will be open Tuesday 9/15 starting at 7AM PT.
  • The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad collection features a similar color palette, and silhouettes of the iconic peaks of the popular Disney Parks thrill ride.
  • This collection, inspired by Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, is only the 9th entry in a series of 12. There are three remaining, including collections inspired by The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, and Sleeping Beauty Castle.
  • Previous entries that have already come and gone include collections inspired by:
    • Space Mountain
    • Pirates of the Carribean
    • Mad Tea Party
    • It’s a small world
    • The Enchanted Tiki Room
    • Peter Pan
    • King Arthur
    • Dumbo
 
 
