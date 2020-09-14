Downtown Disney Merchandise Update 9/14/2020

Today our very own Mike Celestino took a stroll through the Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort for one of our Park Walk and Talks and he was able to peruse the shelves of the stores of the area. While not everything may be new, there were many different selections that caught our eye.

As is the normal these days, masks are required while in Downtown Disney and there are some new halloween themed ones to help celebrate the season.

Themed to Disney – Pixar’s Coco, we saw a dress themed with different flags as well as a handbag designed to look like a skull at the Disney Dress Shop.

Also at the Disney Dress Shop, a Haunted Mansion dress featuring stylized versions of the characters featured in the attraction, as well as a cardholder, Minnie Mouse ears featuring the iconic wallpaper pattern, and a bag showcasing the famous Hitchhiking Ghosts.

We also saw some nice button-down shirts, one featuring our feathered friends from the Enchanted Tiki Room, and another keeping with the spooky theme and showcasing some of the Disney villains, including Maleficent, Hades, Ursula and Dr. Facilier.

And while not a traditional spirit jersey in its look, this Oogie Boogie Spirit Jersey features his name across the back, but instead of a small icon on the front, the popular character from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas has has face emblazoned across the entire front of the trendy top.

Spirit Jersey not your thing? Check out this Oogie Boogie Hoodie!

We also spotted the Jungle Cruise board game! We had previously seen it at Walt Disney World but it stuck out to us when we saw it here at Downtown Disney.

We also saw these action figures from Star Wars: The Black Series featuring Luke Skywalker and Yoda as they appeared in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Over at the former ESPN Zone, Disney has recently been doing a reservation-only merchandise experience with some rather unique offerings. Recently, this location was used as a venue to release 65th anniversary pins, and is now offering these festive pieces of merchandise.

While previously available at Walt Disney World, this Haunted Mansion Funko Pop! Figure features Victor Geist, the organist from the popular Disney Parks attraction.

From Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, we have this popcorn bucket featuring Oogie Boogie’s Head with glowing eyes.

Easily one of our favorite things we’ve seen today, a pin featuring one of the more obscure characters from the Disney pantheon, but no less creepy, Fidget from The Great Mouse Detective. The pin actually features Fidget’s head in a way that allows it to tilt back and forth.

The most enticing thing we saw however, also comes from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. Not just an ordinary pair of dice, this set is designed to look like the pair used by Oogie Boogie in his lair during the film. And not only do they simply just look cool, they light up! Which, in our opinion, makes them look even better!

Over at the Disney Home Store, we spotted all kinds of new goodies, including cookie cutters, plates and dishes, bag clips, and even some more halloween decor.

Most interestingly, we found these Disneyland themed sponges! The ones we saw feature the familiar icons like a Mickey Balloon, Sleeping Beauty Castle, the Blue Disneyland Monorail, and a Teacup from the Mad Tea Party.

And as much as we would have liked to continue on to see what the gift shops of the Disneyland Hotel are offering, unfortunately the hotel remains closed at this time and is blocked off from guests.

Keep your eyes peeled for this merchandise and more if you’re heading over to Downtown Disney!